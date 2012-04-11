(Updates with British PM comment, background)
By Olivia Rondonuwu and Mohammed Abbas
JAKARTA, April 11 JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters)
- Indonesia's flag carrier Garuda signed a deal for 11
Airbus passenger jets on Wednesday during a visit by
British Prime Minister David Cameron aimed at boosting trade and
investment.
The purchase of the A330 jets, worth about $2.5 billion and
powered by UK-supplied Rolls-Royce engines, reflects the
growing consumer demand that is attracting political leaders and
financiers to court southeast Asia's largest economy.
"This deal between Airbus and Garuda Indonesia Airlines is
great news for the UK aerospace industry," Cameron told
reporters after arriving in Jakarta on a 24-hour visit.
"I think we need to recognise that so much power in the
world is going to be to the south and to the east and we need to
rebuild those relationships," he added, speaking on the second
leg of a tour of Asia.
Cameron, travelling with a business delegation that includes
defence firms such as BAE Systems and Thales,
also said he wanted to promote arms deals, marking a departure
from British policy under the previous Labour government.
Labour had stopped arms sales to Indonesia in 1999 after
British jets were used to bomb rebels. Britain now describes
Indonesia as "one of the most stable democracies in Asia" and
Cameron told local media that Indonesia had been "transformed"
in the last decade.
Cameron's coalition government is trying to boost British
manufacturing to reduce reliance on financial services and to
limit exposure to the crisis-hit euro zone by doing more
business with fast-growing emerging markets.
Speaking after meeting Indonesian President Susilo Bambang
Yudhoyono, Cameron said both countries had agreed to boost trade
and other ties, including cooperation between their armed forces
and defence industries.
He also offered British aid, should it be required, after a
powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake and strong aftershocks struck
off Indonesia's coast during the two leaders' meeting. There
were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
INDONESIA AVIATION EXPANDING
The new Airbus jets will increase by two-thirds the number
of long-haul A330s already delivered to Garuda or on order from
the airline. Its main domestic rival Lion Air in February signed
a record $22 billion deal for planes from Boeing Co.
That deal was first announced during a visit to Jakarta by
U.S. President Barack Obama. Leaders from China and France also
visited last year together with large delegations of executives
sniffing for investment opportunities, especially to overhaul
Indonesia's dilapidated infrastructure.
Indonesia is seeing a rapidly expanding aviation sector as a
growing middle class, and business executives, opt to travel by
air across the archipelago of 17,000 islands. Many islands lack
good roads or railways, while ship connections are sporadic and
slow, and deadly transport accidents are common.
Many airlines use ageing propeller planes to navigate remote
and mountainous eastern provinces such as Papua, where a Garuda
plane skidded off the runway on Wednesday. Garuda was removed
from a European Union blacklist on Indonesian carriers in 2009.
Garuda's CEO Emirsyah Satar said he planned to use the new
Airbus planes to expand in Asia-Pacific, including to China,
South Korea and Australia.
Southeast Asian carriers have ordered $47 billion worth of
aircraft for the coming decade.
(Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Michael Perry)