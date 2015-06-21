* Feb unemployment data 5.81 pct, up from year-ago 5.7 pct
* Official data don't fully capture huge informal sector
* Economists say youth unemployment worse than 20 pct
* Government's infrastructure splurge stalled
By Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana
JAKARTA, June 21 Indonesian companies are
shedding jobs as they grapple with the weakest economic growth
in six years, adding to the troubles facing President Joko
Widodo, who was elected last year on pledges to dig the country
out of a rut.
Government data might suggest no cause for alarm -
unemployment was 5.81 percent in February, up only slightly from
5.70 percent a year earlier - but the official numbers are
notoriously unreliable and don't adequately cover the informal
sector, which is two-thirds of Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
Recent reports of heavy lay-offs across the country paint a
bleaker picture, and business executives, recruitment firms and
jobseekers say it is getting worse.
Young people are being hit hardest; the International Labour
Organization estimated the youth jobless rate was more than 20
percent in 2013, and economists believe it is higher now.
About a third of the workforce is aged 15 to 29, a youth
bulge that could bring Indonesia, a country of 250 million
people, the sort of demographic dividend China and South Korea
enjoyed a generation ago - but only if there are jobs for the 2
million people joining the workforce every year.
"The government doesn't have a blueprint for labour
absorption," said property businessman Hariyadi Sukamdani,
chairman of the Indonesian employers' association.
"If this condition is allowed to continue, what we would get
is not a demographic bonus, but a demographic disaster. There
could be social turmoil and higher crime rates."
JOBLESS IN JAKARTA
When he took office eight months ago, Widodo said he would
pour billions of dollars into infrastructure and foster growth
in manufacturing.
But the promised splurge on roads, power plants and ports
has not materialised, largely because of bureaucratic hold-ups
and land disputes, and a shortage of skilled labour is holding
back growth in value-added industries.
Miners have been hammered by a double whammy: a ban on
mineral ore exports and a sharp drop in commodity prices.
Meanwhile, labour-intensive industries such as textiles and
manufacturing have been hit by the rupiah's slide to a
17-year-low, which has raised the cost of imported raw
materials.
Hundreds of redundant garment factory workers protested for
hours this week in the financial district of Jakarta, the
capital, after their company was declared bankrupt and its
assets seized by two banks.
Unemployment in turn is hitting consumption, which makes up
more than half of Indonesia's economy. Automobile sales in May
fell 18.4 percent from a year earlier, the ninth decline in a
row.
"Stocks are piling up because nobody is buying. The people's
purchasing power is weak," said Ade Sudrajat, head of
Indonesia's textile association. "This has never happened before
in the last 45 years."
EXPAT EXIT
Arif Budimanta, adviser to the finance minister, said the
government was introducing measures such as halving lending
rates for small businesses and exempting most goods from a
luxury tax to stimulate consumption.
At job fairs in Jakarta the gloom is palpable.
Naomi Octiva Naibaho, a manager at the Kompaskarier.com
portal that ran one such fair recently, said about 6,000
jobseekers turned up every day, roughly triple the number of
positions on offer.
Gita Harahap, 26, has been sending resumes for weeks since
the bank where she worked as a teller started a round of
lay-offs, but she has had no luck. "No one has called me back,"
she said. "The competition is tighter."
In the first five months of this year, 79 companies
approached Universitas Indonesia for potential recruitment, down
from 110 over the same period of 2014, said Sandra Fikawati,
head of the university's career development centre.
The slowdown is also affecting higher-paid jobs, including
in financial services, said Rob Bryson, Indonesia country
manager for recruitment firm Robert Walters.
From mid-2013 to late last year, the number of foreigners
holding work permits in Indonesia is estimated to have dropped
20 percent to around 62,000, partly because expatriate
jobseekers saw more opportunities in Western countries, he said.
"Companies here are looking to increase productivity,"
Bryson said. "They will happily hire one person and let go of
two in many circumstances, so that adds pressure to the
employment scene."
(Additional reporting by Klara Virencia; Editing by John
Chalmers and Will Waterman)