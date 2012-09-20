WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The United States on
Thursday announced plans to sell Indonesia eight AH-64/D Apache
helicopters to strengthen security ties with the key Southeast
Asian nation.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced that
Congress had been notified of the intent to sell the aircraft to
Indonesia during a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister
Marty Natalegawa in Washington.
"This agreement will strengthen our comprehensive
partnership and help enhance security across the region,"
Clinton said.