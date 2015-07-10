(Corrects location of volcano in paragraph 2)

JAKARTA, July 10 Indonesian authorities shut four airports on Friday, including on the popular holiday destination island of Bali, due to a volcanic eruption, flag carrier Garuda Indonesia said on its official Twitter account.

Mount Raung in East Java has been erupting for nearly a week, forcing the cancellation of a number of flights to Australia. (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Paul Tait)