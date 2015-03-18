JAKARTA, March 18 Indonesia's central bank
should cut benchmark interest rates by up to 100 basis points,
to 6.5 percent, by the end of this year, to help revive
Southeast Asia's largest economy, the country's vice president
told Reuters on Wednesday.
The central bank, which surprised markets last month by
cutting its benchmark rate, on Tuesday kept its interest rate
unchanged at 7.5 percent on the eve of a key Federal Reserve
meeting.
"This year, 7 percent would be OK, or 6.5 would be OK too,
because you need more investment when the economy is slow," Vice
President Jusuf Kalla said in an interview. "If your interest
rate is higher, then they are more likely to save."
Kalla said he and President Joko Widodo had regularly met
top central bank officials over the past month, urging them to
cut interest rates as inflation drops.
Asked if this raised questions about the independence of
Bank Indonesia, he replied, "Independent from what? Maybe
independent from the minister of finance, but not independent
from the state."
