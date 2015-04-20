BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesian conglomerate Sinarmas Group has committed $600 million to $700 million to build two coal-fired power plants in Southeast Asia's largest economy, a senior executive told Reuters on Monday.
Around $500 million of that will come from China Development Bank, Franky Oesman Widjaja, vice-chairman at Sinarmas Group, said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Jakarta.
Widjaja also said the planned acquisition of London-listed Asia Resource Minerals Plc (ARMS) is "an opportunity which is in line with our plan to develop power plants". A potential bid was announced last week, and Widjaja said on Monday the bid was being processed, without giving details.
A potential bid by Sinarmas and hedge fund Argyle Street Management for ARMS risks scuppering a long-awaited restructuring backed by ARMS co-founder Nathaniel Rothschild.
Sinarmas, founded by billionaire Eka Tjipta Widjaja, has businesses in pulp and paper, plantations, energy, property and financial services. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.