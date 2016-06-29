(Removes incorrect wheat import forecast in second graph)
By Bernadette Christina Munthe
JAKARTA, June 29 Indonesia is "controlling"
wheat imports to encourage animal-feed mills to use domestic
corn supply, an agriculture ministry official said on Wednesday,
the latest in a string of trade measures Indonesia has imposed
to improve food self-sufficiency.
Indonesia's wheat imports have jumped after corn imports
were capped this year.
Nasrullah, director of animal feed at the agriculture
ministry said the government has not banned feed-grade wheat
imports, but was "regulating and controlling imports to protect
farmers and domestic production."
Nasrullah, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said
wheat was being used by feed mills instead of corn. "If domestic
corn is available, it means imports are not needed."
How long the policy will remain in place will "depend on
domestic (corn) stocks," he said.
The decision to curtail feed-wheat import permits is
delaying up to 450,000 tonnes of wheat imports, the Indonesian
Feed Mill Association said on Wednesday.
Desianto Budi Utomo, secretary general of the association,
said there were currently "about 250,000 tonnes" of wheat
shipments being held at ports in Indonesia.
"They say it will be released in stages," Utomo added,
noting that the fate of a further 200,000 tonnes of feed-grade
wheat shipments currently sailing to Indonesia remained unclear.
Traders voiced concerns about the restrictions on the
feed-grade wheat imports and expect this could push grain prices
up.
"This pressure by Indonesia to reduce feed wheat imports
could have a serious impact both on Indonesia and the
international market," a European-based trader said. "Indonesia
has an import requirement that the government must recognise."
Indonesia has imported 1.5 million tonnes of feed wheat
since January after the country restricted corn imports, Feed
Mills Association head Utomo said.
"All it will mean is that feed mills will have to feed
slightly expensive product to animals," one Singapore-based
trader told Reuters.
The spread between feed and milling wheat has already
narrowed to around $4 to $5 a tonne as compared with $10 a tonne
last year, the Singapore trader said, adding that it would be
"virtually impossible" to restrict imports of feed wheat.
Wheat for animal feed is generally cheaper than wheat used
for flour and has a lower protein content.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral in SINGAPORE, Bernadette Christina
Munthe in JAKARTA and Michael Hogan in HAMBURG; Writing by
Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)