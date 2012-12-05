UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GENEVA Dec 5 Indonesia has imposed a 20 percent emergency tariff on wheat flour imports for 200 days to shield Indonesian mills from a surge of competition from foreign flour, it said in a filing to the World Trade Organization published on Wednesday.
"The very viability of the producers concerned is at stake, and ... unless provisional safeguard measures are urgently taken, irreparable damage will result in terms of capacity shut downs, plant closures and eventual bankruptcy," Indonesia said in the filing. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources