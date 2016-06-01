JAKARTA, June 1 Indonesia has secured a $400
million loan from the World Bank to help finance its fiscal
deficit and improve tax collection, the World Bank and the
finance minister said on Wednesday.
The loan was aimed at supporting policy and institutional
reforms to improve revenue collection and spending, the World
Bank Group said in a statement.
Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told Reuters the loan would be
used to improve the tax office's information technology as well
as to help finance the 2016 budget deficit, which is expected to
swell from the planned 2.2 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP).
The World Bank said Indonesia collected less than half its
potential tax revenue. Its tax-to-GDP ratio in 2015 was merely
10.8 percent.
"Fiscal reforms will allow the government to allocate more
funds to programmes that will directly benefit the poor,"
Rodrigo Chaves, World Bank Country Director for Indonesia, said
in the statement.
Indonesia is banking on a tax amnesty programme, currently
being debated in parliament, to boost tax collection this year.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)