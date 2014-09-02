LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has launched a US$1.5bn 10-year sukuk at a yield of 4.35%, according to a lead.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, earlier set final guidance of 4.40%, plus or minus 5bp. Marketing on the Islamic bond began in the area of 4.625%.

CIMB, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. The 144A/Reg S sukuk is due to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)