BANGKOK, Sept 21 Thailand's Indorama Ventures Pcl said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Wellman International's recycling business in Europe from Aurelius AG as part of an expansion drive to serve demand for the recycling of consumer products.

The acquisition, which includes Wellman's MJR Recycling BV, is expected to be completed this year, it said in a statement.

It gave no details about the value of the deal. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)