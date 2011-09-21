* To buy Wellman's recycling business from Aurelius

BANGKOK, Sept 21 Thailand's Indorama Ventures Pcl said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Wellman International's recycling business in Europe from Aurelius AG as part of an expansion drive to meet demand for the recycling of consumer products.

Indorama, the coutry's biggest producer of chemicals for plastic bottles and polyester, is the latest big Thai firm to announce an overseas acquisition, helped by a rise in the baht in recent years.

The acquisition, which includes Wellman's MJR Recycling BV, is expected to be completed this year and will provide both access to recycling technology and potential technology transfer to its Asian assets, it said in a statement.

It gave no details about the value of the deal.

Wellman is Europe's largest recycler of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles and a maker of polyester staple fibre and recycled PET products. It has three production facilities in Europe with output of over 153,000 tonnes a year.

Its plant in Ireland is capable of converting waste polyester into 100 percent recyled fiber, which can be further processed to be used in several premium products, it said.

Indorama, valued at $5.3 billion, has said it planned to spend $3.8 billion to double its capacity to 10 million tonnes by 2014.

It is Southeast Asia's third-largest petrochemical firm by market value after Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group and Thailand's PTT Chemical Pcl .

Earlier this year, Indorama announced plans to acquire assets in Poland and Indonesia.

At the midsession break, Indorama shares were up 0.7 percent, in line with a 0.4 percent rise in the broad market. ($1 = 30.50 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)