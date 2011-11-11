BANGKOK Nov 11 Thailand's Indorama
Ventures Pcl :
* Sees lower fourth-quarter revenue than in the previous
quarter due to Thailand's flooding and output cut in Europe, the
company's CEO, Aloke Lohia, told reporters
* Keeps 2011 revenue growth target of 70 percent due to
rising capacity and growth from acquisitions and expects 2012
revenue growth of 25 percent
* To acquire business overseas worth 6 billion baht
($194.8 million) in the fourth quarter
* To resume its flood-hit plant in Lopburi province no later
than the second quarter of 2012
($1 = 30.80 Baht)
