BANGKOK Nov 11 Thailand's Indorama Ventures Pcl :

* Sees lower fourth-quarter revenue than in the previous quarter due to Thailand's flooding and output cut in Europe, the company's CEO, Aloke Lohia, told reporters

* Keeps 2011 revenue growth target of 70 percent due to rising capacity and growth from acquisitions and expects 2012 revenue growth of 25 percent

* To acquire business overseas worth 6 billion baht ($194.8 million) in the fourth quarter

* To resume its flood-hit plant in Lopburi province no later than the second quarter of 2012

($1 = 30.80 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)