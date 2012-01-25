BANGKOK Jan 25 Thailand's Indorama Ventures Pcl :

* Plans to build new plants in India with estimated investment of about $700 million, it said in a statement

* The project will produce Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) fully-integrated with a third party Paraxylene producer, it said

* Details of the capacity and location are to be announced once negotiations have been completed

($1 = 31.45 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)