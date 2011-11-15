* Deal could be signed by year-end - sources

* Citi advising Indosat, Barclays Cap advising Tower Bersama-sources

* May make Tower Bersama nation's top independent tower operator

* Indosat signs non-binding preliminary deal with Tower Bersama

* Indosat shares gain 2.9 pct; Tower Bersama up 2.2 pct (Adds details on deal advisers)

By Denny Thomas and Janeman Latul

HONG KONG/JAKARTA, Nov 15 Indosat PT , Indonesia's No.2 mobile phone provider, is in exclusive talks with PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure to sell telecom towers, in a deal valued at about $500 million, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

If the deal is completed, it will be the first major tower sale by a big telecommunications firm since the government last year restricted foreigners from owning a stake in a tower company in order to protect local businesses.

The government had to cancel a plan to open the industry to foreigners even though the tower industry needed up to $8 billion in capital expenditure annually due to mounting pressure from local players.

The exclusive talks between Indosat and Tower Bersama means the other leading bidder, PT Sarana Menara Nusantara, a telecom firm controlled by Indonesia's Djarum Group, has dropped out of the race.

Indosat, controlled by Qatar Telecom, said in a statement to the Jakarta stock exchange that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Tower Bersama to sell some of its towers. It did not give the value of the deal or the number of towers on sale.

Indosat shares rose after the announcement to end 2.9 percent higher on Tuesday, versus the benchmark Jakarta index which closed down 0.5 percent. Shares in Tower Bersama were rose 2.2 percent.

"The most important metric to watch is EV/EBITDA," said Sebastian Tobing, a telecom analyst at UBS in a note to clients after the talks were announced.

"Past tower transactions have been done at eight times EV/EBITDA or below, but we believe Indosat towers will fetch a higher price," adding that the transaction would need to be between 9-11 times EV/EBITDA in order to be a win-win for both parties.

VALUATION CONCERNS

Indosat launched an initial sale of 4,000 towers in June after several delays due to valuation concerns and the reluctance of Qatar Telecom to sell the tower assets. However, sources said that the final deal would be fewer than that number.

A final deal was expected to be signed before the end of the year, the sources added.

The deal could make Tower Bersama the nation's biggest independent telecommunications tower operator, surpassing Sarana Menara, based on towers controlled.

Tower Bersama controls around 3,000 telecommunication sites while Sarana Menara, via its unit PT Protelindo, owned close to 6,000 towers as of September this year.

Citigroup is the sole adviser for Indosat while Barclays Capital is advising Tower Bersama, according to the sources.

All sources declined to be identified because they spoke before Indosat made its statement to the stock exchange.

Australia's ANZ, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ , Credit Agricole CIB and United Overseas Bank have agreed to support Bersama on an exclusive basis, sources told Thomson Reuters' Basis Point in July.

Tower Bersama is controlled by Indonesia-based private equity firm Saratoga Capital, which was founded by Edwin Soeryadjaya and Sandiaga Uno. (Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG, Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)