* Deal could be signed by year-end - sources
* Citi advising Indosat, Barclays Cap advising Tower
Bersama-sources
* May make Tower Bersama nation's top independent tower
operator
* Indosat signs non-binding preliminary deal with Tower
Bersama
* Indosat shares gain 2.9 pct; Tower Bersama up 2.2 pct
(Adds details on deal advisers)
By Denny Thomas and Janeman Latul
HONG KONG/JAKARTA, Nov 15 Indosat PT
, Indonesia's No.2 mobile phone provider, is in
exclusive talks with PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure
to sell telecom towers, in a deal valued at about $500 million,
two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
If the deal is completed, it will be the first major tower
sale by a big telecommunications firm since the government last
year restricted foreigners from owning a stake in a tower
company in order to protect local businesses.
The government had to cancel a plan to open the industry to
foreigners even though the tower industry needed up to $8
billion in capital expenditure annually due to mounting pressure
from local players.
The exclusive talks between Indosat and Tower Bersama means
the other leading bidder, PT Sarana Menara Nusantara,
a telecom firm controlled by Indonesia's Djarum Group, has
dropped out of the race.
Indosat, controlled by Qatar Telecom, said in a
statement to the Jakarta stock exchange that it has signed a
non-binding memorandum of understanding with Tower Bersama to
sell some of its towers. It did not give the value of the deal
or the number of towers on sale.
Indosat shares rose after the announcement to end 2.9
percent higher on Tuesday, versus the benchmark Jakarta index
which closed down 0.5 percent. Shares in Tower Bersama
were rose 2.2 percent.
"The most important metric to watch is EV/EBITDA," said
Sebastian Tobing, a telecom analyst at UBS in a note
to clients after the talks were announced.
"Past tower transactions have been done at eight times
EV/EBITDA or below, but we believe Indosat towers will fetch a
higher price," adding that the transaction would need to be
between 9-11 times EV/EBITDA in order to be a win-win for both
parties.
VALUATION CONCERNS
Indosat launched an initial sale of 4,000 towers in June
after several delays due to valuation concerns and the
reluctance of Qatar Telecom to sell the tower assets. However,
sources said that the final deal would be fewer than that
number.
A final deal was expected to be signed before the end of the
year, the sources added.
The deal could make Tower Bersama the nation's biggest
independent telecommunications tower operator, surpassing Sarana
Menara, based on towers controlled.
Tower Bersama controls around 3,000
telecommunication sites while Sarana Menara, via its unit PT
Protelindo, owned close to 6,000 towers as of September this
year.
Citigroup is the sole adviser for Indosat while
Barclays Capital is advising Tower Bersama, according to the
sources.
All sources declined to be identified because they spoke
before Indosat made its statement to the stock exchange.
Australia's ANZ, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
, Credit Agricole CIB and United Overseas Bank
have agreed to support Bersama on an exclusive basis,
sources told Thomson Reuters' Basis Point in July.
Tower Bersama is controlled by Indonesia-based private equity
firm Saratoga Capital, which was founded by Edwin Soeryadjaya
and Sandiaga Uno.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG, Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)