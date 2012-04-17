DUBAI, April 17 Indosat PT, Indonesia's No.2 mobile phone provider, plans to issue bonds worth $271 million, a statement from majority owner Qatar Telecom (Qtel) said on Tuesday.

The bonds, conventional and Islamic, will have a maximum tenure of 10 years, with the proceeds used mainly for investment and to refinance debt.

Qtel owns a 65 percent stake in Indosat. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)