Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI, April 17 Indosat PT, Indonesia's No.2 mobile phone provider, plans to issue bonds worth $271 million, a statement from majority owner Qatar Telecom (Qtel) said on Tuesday.
The bonds, conventional and Islamic, will have a maximum tenure of 10 years, with the proceeds used mainly for investment and to refinance debt.
Qtel owns a 65 percent stake in Indosat. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)