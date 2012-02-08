BRIEF-Rocket Internet ABB orders not at 19.25 euros risk missing - Bookrunner
* Bookrunner says books will close at 6.15pm uk time (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
JAKARTA Feb 8 PT Indosat Tbk, Indonesia's No.2 mobile phone provider, sold 2,500 telecommunication towers to PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure and will lease back the towers in a $519 million deal, the firm said on Wednesday.
The deal is the first major telecom tower sale since the Indonesian government in 2010 restricted foreigners from owning a stake in a tower company.
Indosat is controlled by Qatar Telecom. As a part of the tower deal, Indosat is expected to own at least a 5 percent stake in Tower Bersama once the deal is completed by first half of 2012.
Tower Bersama will pay $406 million upfront in a combination of cash and newly issued shares, both firms said. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 22 Astronomers have found a nearby solar system with seven Earth-sized planets, three of which circle their parent star at the right distance for liquid surface water, raising the prospect of life, research published on Wednesday showed.