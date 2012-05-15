European shares end the week higher on positive earnings and U.S. jobs growth
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
JAKARTA May 15 Indonesian TV broadcaster PT Indosiar Karya Media has no plan to go private even though its rival PT Energi Mahkota Teknologi bought a majority stake in the firm last year, an executive at the company said on Tuesday.
Elang Mahkota, a leading media group controlled by the Sariaatmadja family, bought a controlling stake in Indosiar in 2011 from the Salim group, another wealthy Indonesian family. Sariaatmadja currently owns a 83.78 percent stake in the TV firm.
"We have no plan at all to go private," Alvin Sariaatmadja, a director at Indosiar as well as in Elang Mahkota, told Reuters.
Capital market players have speculated that Elang Mahkota will offer to buy the rest of Indosiar's shares, leading to a 228 percent jump in Indosiar's share price since the end of third quarter 2011.
Shares of Indosiar rose 0.6 percent to 4,400 rupiah on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Erica Billingham)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday as the business community is increasingly split over how to respond to his policies, especially a travel ban announced last week.
MILAN, Feb 3 Italian luxury fashion group Salvatore Ferragamo plans to grow revenue at twice the market rate from 2017-2020, backed by a drive to improve performance at existing stores and updates to its product ranges, it said on Friday.