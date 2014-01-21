MUMBAI Jan 21 IndoSpace, a property fund
jointly owned by India's Everstone Capital and North American
investor Realterm Global, has raised $330 million for a fund
that will invest in industrial real estate in the country, the
company said on Tuesday.
The fund, the second by IndoSpace, was raised mainly from
leading endowments, foundations, sovereign and pension funds,
the statement said. IndoSpace had raised its first fund of $240
million in 2009.
IndoSpace is developing about 32 million square feet of
large-scale modern industrial and warehousing facilities across
Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and
Kolkata.
Its tenants include leading multinational companies and
third-party logistics players, the statement said.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)