Banks and miners boost Australia shares; NZ gains
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday, gaining support from financials and materials for a rebound from the previous session's biggest sell-off this year.
PARIS, June 16 Indosuez Wealth Management, the international private banking arm of France's Credit Agricole , said on Friday it had started exclusive discussions to acquire the private banking activities of CIC bank in Singapore and Hong Kong.
The transaction, expected to be finalised by the end of the year, would have a negative effect below 2 basis points on the fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio of Credit Agricole S.A. and Credit Agricole Group, Indosuez said.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Richard Lough)
* Says fire has erupted in manufacturing area of instrument transformers inside factory premises at Gujarat on June 22
LJUBLJANA, June 22 Russia's Sberbank, the biggest creditor in ailing Croatian food group Agrokor, said it will auction an 18.53 percent stake in Agrokor-owned food retailer Mercator on July 7 to help reduce Agrokor's debt.