JAKARTA, April 30 PT MNC Skyvision, Indonesia's largest pay-TV provider, plans to launch an initial public offering by June this year as it aims to tap investor demand for consumer stocks in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, the CEO of its parent company said on Monday.

Hary Tanoesoedibjo, CEO of PT Global Mediacom, said that several strategic investors have shown interest in participating in the IPO, including U.S private equity firm Saban Capital. He declined to give an amount the firm was looking to raise.

Sources told Reuters in March that MNC Skyvision planned to raise $300-$400 million via an IPO in June after scrapping the plan last year.

MNC Skyvision is Indonesia's market leader in satellite pay-TV with a 78 percent market share from its two brands Indovision and Top TV. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)