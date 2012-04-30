JAKARTA, April 30 PT MNC Skyvision, Indonesia's
largest pay-TV provider, plans to launch an initial public
offering by June this year as it aims to tap investor demand for
consumer stocks in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, the CEO of
its parent company said on Monday.
Hary Tanoesoedibjo, CEO of PT Global Mediacom,
said that several strategic investors have shown interest in
participating in the IPO, including U.S private equity firm
Saban Capital. He declined to give an amount the firm was
looking to raise.
Sources told Reuters in March that MNC Skyvision planned to
raise $300-$400 million via an IPO in June after scrapping the
plan last year.
MNC Skyvision is Indonesia's market leader in satellite
pay-TV with a 78 percent market share from its two brands
Indovision and Top TV.
