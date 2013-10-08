MADRID Oct 8 Spanish information technology
company Indra has sold a 250 million-euro 2018
convertible bond at a conversion price of 14.29 euros, a 30
percent premium over the company's recent share price, the
company said on Tuesday.
The company said it was issuing the bond to push out debt
maturities and diversify financing.
The bond carries a 1.75 percent coupon, at the lower end of
what Indra had aimed for.
Indra's share price was down 3.4 percent at 10.875 euros in
late trade on Tuesday.
The company said the shares underlying the bonds initially
represent approximately 10.7 percent of the company's issued
share capital immediately prior to the offering.
Handling the placing were Citigroup, JPMorgan,
Santander and Natixis.
The settlement date for the bonds is Oct. 17 and the company
has the option to call the bonds under certain conditions after
November 2016.