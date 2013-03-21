MADRID, March 21 Spanish technology company Indra said on Thursday it would halve its dividend for 2012 so it could continue to pay shareholders while not increasing its debt of over 600 million euros ($775.53 million).

Indra will pay shareholders 0.34 euro per share for 2012, compared to 0.68 euro the previous year, the company said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator.

Indra's net debt is now roughly twice its core earnings and containing that debt is a priority for the firm, it said.

"Current estimates for the business and cash flow in the coming years means we can forecast that the dividend to be paid out in 2014 for 2013 will be the same or higher," the company said in the statement.

Indra, which offers consulting and technology services across a variety of sectors in over 120 countries, has said that poor macroeconomic conditions in recession-hit Spain have dragged on business.

The company's domestic market accounts for over 40 percent of the group's sales and Indra said it could see double-digit revenue decline again in Spain this year.

Indra reported a 13 percent fall in net profit to 157 million euros for 2012. ($1 = 0.7737 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Dan Grebler)