MADRID, July 25 Spanish information technology firm Indra said its first-half net profit fell 22 percent to 47.6 million euros, as a weak Spanish economy dragged on a more robust performance abroad.

Revenues rose 1 percent to 1.49 billion euros, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll, although net profit was lower than anticipated. [ID;nL6N0FU2K7]. Spanish sales account for more than two fifths of the total. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)