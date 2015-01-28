Jan 28 Telefonica

* Buys a 3 percent stake in Spanish technology company Indra, according to a source familiar with the situation

* Stake would be worth around 37.5 mln eur at current market prices

* Indra provides IT systems and consulting to sectors such as energy, finance and defence Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez, writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)