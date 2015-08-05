* Company to cut 1,750 jobs or around 8 pct of Spanish workforce

* Cuts are part of plan to save 120 mln euros in Spain, LatAm

* Shares up 10 pct

MADRID, Aug 5 Shares in Spain's Indra rebounded on Wednesday after the IT group announced an initial deal with unions to cut staff as part of a business overhaul, though other doubts linger about the restructuring, according to analysts.

Shares had been falling since last Thursday, when Indra announced bigger-than-expected losses and company executives declined to give guidance for the full year, despite having said they would last month.

Shares were up 10 percent at 10.79 euros by 1430 GMT, practically recovering a loss since results last week. Shares are up 21 percent so far this year, versus a 10.4 percent rise in its sector in Europe.

Indra's business has been hit by a sharp decline in both public and private investment during a deep economic crisis in Spain, and trouble with cost overruns, particularly in Brazil.

But some analysts see problems with the implementation of a plan to streamline a group which provides IT services to industries ranging from security and defence to transport, energy, healthcare, financial services, telecoms and media in Europe, Latin America and Asia. [ID:nL8N0ZB38R}

"How the restructuring is carried out will not be simple and the business itself is not without its risks," said Javier Mielgo, analyst at Mirabaud brokerage.

Indra said a reduction of 1,750 jobs, around 8 percent of its Spanish workforce and most of which would take place in the fourth quarter of this year, was part of a plan to save 120 million euros in its business in Spain and Latin America.

The fact that the staff deal, flagged by the company over a month ago, had not made enough progress to be announced last Thursday was one factor which had undermined confidence in the stock, according to analysts on a conference call last week.

Chairman Fernando Abril-Martorell, who took over in January, has said the group has to be more choosy in its projects after a 2014 loss of 92 million euros on flat sales of 2.9 billion.

"We think the restructuring plan is a step in the right direction, but we are still cautious," said SocGen in a note to clients. "We see a possible capital increase, despite declarations to the contrary."

Analysts flagged potential political risk and delays for a company whose main market is still Spain and has major public sector contracts within defence, transport and infrastructure.

"The market has given a margin of confidence to (the new chairman) while the rest of the team was there under (ousted chairman Javier) Monzon," said another analyst who requested anonymity. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by David Holmes)