* Company to cut 1,750 jobs or around 8 pct of Spanish
workforce
* Cuts are part of plan to save 120 mln euros in Spain,
LatAm
* Shares up 10 pct
MADRID, Aug 5 Shares in Spain's Indra
rebounded on Wednesday after the IT group announced an initial
deal with unions to cut staff as part of a business overhaul,
though other doubts linger about the restructuring, according to
analysts.
Shares had been falling since last Thursday, when Indra
announced bigger-than-expected losses and company executives
declined to give guidance for the full year, despite having said
they would last month.
Shares were up 10 percent at 10.79 euros by 1430 GMT,
practically recovering a loss since results last week. Shares
are up 21 percent so far this year, versus a 10.4 percent rise
in its sector in Europe.
Indra's business has been hit by a sharp decline in both
public and private investment during a deep economic crisis in
Spain, and trouble with cost overruns, particularly in Brazil.
But some analysts see problems with the implementation of a
plan to streamline a group which provides IT services to
industries ranging from security and defence to transport,
energy, healthcare, financial services, telecoms and media in
Europe, Latin America and Asia. [ID:nL8N0ZB38R}
"How the restructuring is carried out will not be simple and
the business itself is not without its risks," said Javier
Mielgo, analyst at Mirabaud brokerage.
Indra said a reduction of 1,750 jobs, around 8 percent of
its Spanish workforce and most of which would take place in the
fourth quarter of this year, was part of a plan to save 120
million euros in its business in Spain and Latin America.
The fact that the staff deal, flagged by the company over a
month ago, had not made enough progress to be announced last
Thursday was one factor which had undermined confidence in the
stock, according to analysts on a conference call last week.
Chairman Fernando Abril-Martorell, who took over in January,
has said the group has to be more choosy in its projects after a
2014 loss of 92 million euros on flat sales of 2.9 billion.
"We think the restructuring plan is a step in the right
direction, but we are still cautious," said SocGen in a note to
clients. "We see a possible capital increase, despite
declarations to the contrary."
Analysts flagged potential political risk and delays for a
company whose main market is still Spain and has major public
sector contracts within defence, transport and infrastructure.
"The market has given a margin of confidence to (the new
chairman) while the rest of the team was there under (ousted
chairman Javier) Monzon," said another analyst who requested
anonymity.
