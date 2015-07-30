* Sales down 5 pct, as expected, but losses swell

* Outlook uncertain, margins weak

* Corporate demand in Spain weak, public sector recovering (Adds details, no guidance, debt levels)

By Elisabeth O'Leary

MADRID, July 30 Spanish IT company Indra made a worse-than-expected net loss of 436 million euros ($476 million) in the first half, as sales shrank, debts racked up and it booked a series of one-off charges.

The loss compared with a profit of 60 million euros a year ago and expectations of a loss of 378.5 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. Sales fell 5 percent to 1.4 billion euros, in line with estimates.

The second half outlook was "challenging" but "encouraging", Chief Operating Officer Javier de Andres and Chief Financial Officer Juan Carlos Baena respectively told a conference call.

They declined to commit to guidance for the full year.

Corporate demand for Indra's services in Spain, which accounts for more than 40 percent of total revenues, is still weak, Indra said, and price pressure is continuing. But public contracting is showing improvements, as Spain slowly recovers from a burst property bubble seven years ago.

Elsewhere, sales are still shrinking.

The group provides IT services to industries ranging from security and defence to transport, energy, healthcare, financial services, telecoms and media and is 20 percent state-owned.

Indra's Executive Chairman Fernando Abril-Martorell, in charge since January but absent from the conference call, has set a target to rein in debt and the company's shares have rallied 33 percent this year.

However, debt levels shot up to 5.9 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first half from 2.5 times at end-2014 as cost overruns bit and free cash flow fell.

Indra announced a one-off charge of 422 million euros in the second quarter to reflect a series of items such as cost overruns, a reduction in a tax credit and a goodwill writedown.

The company, with giant Telefonica a 3-percent stakeholder, gave its first ever investor conference earlier this month.

It announced it would cut 8 percent of its workforce and reassess its myriad businesses and their profitability. It is now targetting compound annual sales growth of 2.5-4.5 percent over the period to 2018.

($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer and Mark Potter)