March 2 Indra Sistemas SA

* Shares down 5.4 pct to 9 euros per share at 0805 GMT, after earnings on Friday

* Indra reported a net loss of 92 million euros ($102.84 million) in 2014 compared to a forecast of a net profit of 112 million euros in Reuters poll. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editng by Julien Toyer)