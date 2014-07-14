MADRID, July 14 UBS said on Monday it would sell an about 4 percent stake in Spanish technology firm Indra on behalf of investor Casa Grande de Cartagena through an accelerated book build process.

Casa Grande de Cartagena, which earlier this month sold a 3 percent stake in Spanish steel maker Acerinox, is an investment vehicle owned by members of the founding family of construction and airport management company Ferrovial. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)