MADRID, July 30 Spanish technology company Indra posted a 5 percent rise in operating profit to 101 million euros ($135.1 million) on Wednesday and reiterated its full year targets, despite reporting negative free cash flow of 3 million euros.

Indra said the improvement of free cash flow would be concentrated in the second half of the year. Its target is for free cash flow of more than 100 million euros by year-end.

Indra, whose IT business services include energy, finance and defence, said revenues fell 1 percent year-on-year to 1.48 billion euros, versus 1.49 bln euros as predicted in the poll.

($1 = 0.7475 Euros) ($1 = 0.7477 Euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Day)