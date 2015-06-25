MADRID, June 25 Spanish technology company Indra will cut its domestic workforce and present a new strategy next month, aimed at cutting costs and sharpening the focus of its defence-to-healthcare IT solutions business, it said on Thursday.

Chairman Fernando Abril-Martorell told shareholders the group had to be more selective in the projects it chose after a 2014 loss of 92 million euros on flat sales of 2.9 billion euros.

"We need to cut costs, simplify our structure, improve procedures and approach, and all of that while investing in improving and expanding our services," he said.

"Growth has been driven by services with little added value and we still have a portfolio of projects that is very broad and jumbled."

Indra provides IT services to industries ranging from security and defence to transport, energy, healthcare, financial services, telecoms and media.

Its shares have fallen 27 percent in the past year as its problems have become apparent. But since Abril-Martorell was named as chairman early this year the company's stock has risen 18 percent, outperforming its sector's 4 percent rise, according to Reuters data.

The company is likely to benefit from a cyclical increase in defence spending by the Spanish government, offsetting the decline in revenue from projects such as the Eurofighter programme, Abril-Martorell said. Its border control systems business expects to achieve growth beyond Europe, he added.

The former Telefonica executive who took over from Indra's chairman of 21 years, Javier Monzon, said the new strategy would be announced on July 8.

He pinpointed the slowdown in Indra's Spanish business during the country's deep economic crisis as one of the group's problems, along with the purchase of Brazil's Politec, which had fallen short of expectations.

Indra did not specify how many jobs would be cut but local media reported that about 1,500 of the 18,000-strong Spanish workforce could be affected.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment on the extent of the cuts.

The Spanish state owns 20 percent of Indra, while Telefonica has a 3 percent stake with an option to increase it to 6 percent.

