By Tracy Rucinski

MADRID, July 8 Spanish IT company Indra said it would return to sales growth and deliver up to 200 million euros ($220 million) of cost savings over the next three years, raising investor hopes its new boss can turn the loss-making business around.

Shares in the company, which are trading at about half their level of before the 2008 financial crisis, leapt more than 13 percent on Wednesday.

Chairman and CEO Fernando Abril-Martorell, a former boss of telecoms giant Telefonica who took over in January, said his three-year plan would focus on the company's core IT products and streamlining its operations.

Confirming media reports, he said Indra would cut around 3,000 job cuts worldwide, or 8 percent of its workforce. It started negotiations on Tuesday over a planned 1,850 cuts in Spain.

The company aims to make 180-200 million euros ($198-220 million) of savings over the three-year period.

Indra's business has been hit by a sharp decline in both public and private investment during a prolonged economic crisis in Spain as well as glitches in its Brazil business, where it had been trying to expand.

The company provides IT services to industries ranging from security and defence to transport, energy, healthcare, financial services, telecoms and media.

"We have a deep understanding of what impacted our profitability," Abril-Martorell told investors. "Now we need to restructure and change course."

Indra, whose sales have been flat at 2.9 billion euros since 2012, said it expected a compound annual sales growth rate of 2.5-4.5 percent over the next three years and a recurring margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 10-11 percent by 2018.

Indra said a revaluation of project costs and asset values would lead to a cash writedown of 87 million euros, with 40 percent to be made this year and the rest spread over the next eight years.

"(...) after the kitchen sinking exercise management has a clear path going forward to execute," said Espirito Santo Research analyst Nuno Estacio, who has a 'neutral' rating on the stock.

The company posted a 92 million euro loss in 2014. It is 20-percent owned by the Spanish state while Telefonica has a 3 percent stake with an option to increase it to 6 percent.

($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Editing by Paul Day and Mark Potter)