* Delhi court says regulator cannot fix gas tariffs
* Shares in Indraprastha Gas jump 29 pct, other sector
stocks rally
(Adds detail, share movement, analyst comment)
MUMBAI, June 1 An Indian court on Friday ruled
in favour of city gas utility Indraprastha Gas Ltd, or
IGL, which had contested a directive from a government regulator
to cut gas tariffs in New Delhi, leading to a nearly 30 percent
surge in shares.
The court ruling settles, for the time being, the
uncertainty regarding margins that gas utilities are allowed to
earn. The regulator's order in April had dragged down sector
stocks over worries similar action on other utilities would hit
profit margins.
India caps prices of petroleum and natural gas products.
Stocks of other sector utilities gained. Gujarat Gas
rose 15.2 percent, while Petronet LNG was up
8.5 percent. State-run gas utility GAIL India closed 3
percent higher.
"If this order remains final, IGL's fair value will increase
by 30-40 percent. Removal of regulatory overhang would also
benefit other gas utilities," said Ashutosh Bharadwaj, analyst
at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.
"We have to see whether PNGRB goes to Supreme Court or
(seeks) some other legal remedy," he added.
The Delhi High Court quashed the regulator's order asking
IGL to cut some tariffs by nearly 60 percent, and said PNGRB
could not fix network and compression charges, the company said
in a release to the exchange.
A copy of the order was not immediately available.
A growing number of power plants, industries, and city gas
projects have pushed up natural gas demand in Asia's third
largest economy. India's current gas demand of 166 million cubic
metres a day (mmscmd) is projected to rise to 443 mmscmd by
2017.
State-owned GAIL is expanding its pipeline network by more
than 50 percent to meet rising demand, and overseas players,
including Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa and Germany's E.ON
AG, have shown interest in acquiring presence in the
market through a stake-buy in city gas utility Gujarat Gas
.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra, Additional Reporting by Abhishek
Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)