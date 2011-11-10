(Net profit rises 1 pct to 145 mln euros, in line with f/cast)

By *Says will meet 2011 sales growth target of 2 pct

MADRID, NOV 10 Spanish technology company Indra said on Thursday net profit grew 1 percent to 145 million euros in the nine months to September from a year ago, in line with a Reuters poll for 146 million euros.

Revenues rose 3 percent to 1.929 billion euros, slightly above forecasts for 1.922 billion euros, while EBIT margin on sales was flat at 10.5 percent from end-June, the company said in a statement to the stock market regulator.

Indra also reiterated its earnings targets for 2011, but in a later statement said that taking into account the recent acquisitions of Italian IT services group Galyleo and Brazil's Politec it is lowering its EBIT margin target to 10 percent from a previous 10.5 percent.

Including the two acquisitions, its sales should rise 5 percent to about 2.675 billion euros, the company said.