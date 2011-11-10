(Net profit rises 1 pct to 145 mln euros, in line with f/cast)
By *Says will meet 2011 sales growth target of 2 pct
MADRID, NOV 10 Spanish technology
company Indra said on Thursday net profit grew 1
percent to 145 million euros in the nine months to September
from a year ago, in line with a Reuters poll for 146 million
euros.
Revenues rose 3 percent to 1.929 billion euros,
slightly above forecasts for 1.922 billion euros, while EBIT
margin on sales was flat at 10.5 percent from end-June, the
company said in a statement to the stock market regulator.
Indra also reiterated its earnings targets for 2011,
but in a later statement said that taking into account the
recent acquisitions of Italian IT services group Galyleo and
Brazil's Politec it is lowering its EBIT margin target to 10
percent from a previous 10.5 percent.
Including the two acquisitions, its sales should rise 5
percent to about 2.675 billion euros, the company said.