Nov 19 Indus Holding AG

* Says 9-month revenues of 926.9 million euros (after Q3 previous year: 880.9 million euros)

* Says will reach its targets in 2014 and report sales revenues in excess of 1.2 billion euros and earnings before interest and taxes of some 118 million euros

* Says 9-month net income amounted to 46.3 million euros (after Q3 previous year: 44.1 million euros)