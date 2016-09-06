By Lawrence Delevingne
| NEW YORK, Sept 6
NEW YORK, Sept 6 David Kowitz has stepped back
from his role leading Asia-focused hedge fund firm Indus Capital
Partners, according to a recent public disclosure.
The $5.7 billion New York-based fund noted in a U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Aug. 19 that Kowitz
became non-executive chairman on July 15. He was previously
co-managing partner with Sheldon Kasowitz.
Byron Gill is now the other co-managing partner, according
to the filing. Gill, Kowitz and Kasowitz were part of a group of
five Soros Fund Management partners who founded Indus in 2000.
A representative for Indus did not respond on Tuesday to a
request for comment.
The firm manages both hedge funds and so-called long-only
funds, which do not bet against, or short, stocks. Its specialty
is Asian equities.
Indus has more than 90 employees spread among offices in New
York, London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, San Francisco and Stamford,
Connecticut, according to its website.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Dan Grebler)