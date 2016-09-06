NEW YORK, Sept 6 David Kowitz has stepped back from his role leading Asia-focused hedge fund firm Indus Capital Partners, according to a recent public disclosure.

The $5.7 billion New York-based fund noted in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Aug. 19 that Kowitz became non-executive chairman on July 15. He was previously co-managing partner with Sheldon Kasowitz.

Byron Gill is now the other co-managing partner, according to the filing. Gill, Kowitz and Kasowitz were part of a group of five Soros Fund Management partners who founded Indus in 2000.

A representative for Indus did not respond on Tuesday to a request for comment.

The firm manages both hedge funds and so-called long-only funds, which do not bet against, or short, stocks. Its specialty is Asian equities.

Indus has more than 90 employees spread among offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, San Francisco and Stamford, Connecticut, according to its website. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Dan Grebler)