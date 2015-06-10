MUMBAI, June 10 India's Indusind Bank
is in talks with investment banks to arrange a share sale that
could be worth $750 million, two sources directly involved in
the deal told Reuters.
Morgan Stanley, CLSA, JM Financial and Credit Suisse are in
the running to act as arrangers, these sources said, declining
to be identified as they were not allowed to talk to the media.
Indusind Bank is looking to complete the share sale by the
end of 2015, the sources added.
The bank had in May sought shareholder approval to augment
its capital via the sale of up to 60 million shares, according
to an exchange filing.
A spokesman on behalf of Credit Suisse did not offer
immediate comments while spokeswoman on behalf of Morgan
Stanley, JM Financial and CLSA did not immediately replied to
email seeking comments.
An Indusind Bank spokesman did not immediately reply to an
email seeking commen.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Additional reporting by
Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Louise Heavens)