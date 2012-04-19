BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
April 19 Three months ended March 31
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
March 2012 March 2011 Net profit 2.23 1.72 Net interest income 4.64 3.88
NOTE: IndusInd Bank Ltd is a private sector lender. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.