BRIEF-Klövern divests four properties for SEK 110 million
* Transfer of possession: Uroxen 14 on February 1, 2017, Malmen 6 on February 7, 2017, Bjälken 3 on March 1, 2017 and Bageriet 2 on March 20, 2017
Aug 29 Industrial Bank Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 18 percent y/y at 25.53 billion yuan(4.16 billion US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pPLg4X
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 22 Zhejiang Guangsha Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UElzWt Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit 176,336 dinars versus loss of 256,944 dinars year ago