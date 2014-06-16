BRIEF-Al Khaleej Takaful Group FY profit falls
* FY net profit 13.3 million riyals versus 43.4 million riyals year ago
June 16 Industrial Bank Co Ltd
* Says gets China central bank's approval to cut RRR (reserve requirement ratio) by 50 basis points to 17.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ryk22w
* FY net profit 74.6 million riyals versus 112.7 million riyals year ago
March 15 Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE :