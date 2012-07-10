UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
July 10 The Industrial Bank of Korea on Tuesday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: INDUSTRIAL BANK OF KOREA AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.375 PCT MATURITY 07/17/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.532 FIRST PAY 01/17/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.475 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/17/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 185 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source