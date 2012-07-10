July 10 The Industrial Bank of Korea on Tuesday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: INDUSTRIAL BANK OF KOREA AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.375 PCT MATURITY 07/17/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.532 FIRST PAY 01/17/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.475 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/17/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 185 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A