* 2012 earnings guidance on low side of estimates
* Outlook raises dividend cut worries-analyst
* Takes Q4 loss due to markets-related charge
* Shares down 3.2 pct at C$25.65
(Adds details, shares, analyst comment)
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Feb 17 Industrial Alliance
Insurance and Financial Services fell to a loss in the
fourth quarter and unveiled a weaker than expected earnings
forecast, sending its shares down more than 3 percent.
Canada's No. 4 insurer said it expects 2012 earnings per
share of C$2.50 to C$3.10, a range that largely lags current
analyst estimates of C$3.07 a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
National Bank Financial analyst Peter Routledge said a
result in the low end of that range suggests the company might
be compelled to cut its dividend, given its stated payout range
of 25-35 percent of profit and a current annual dividend of 98
Canadian cents a share.
"I think that's what's driving the stock," he said.
Just before midday, the shares were down 86 Canadian cents,
or 3.2 percent, at C$25.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
MARKETS-RELATED CHARGE
For the quarter, Industrial Alliance lost C$81.2 million
($81.2 million), or 90 Canadian cents a share. That compared
with a year-before profit of C$74.1 million, or 87 Canadian
cents a share.
The loss was due to a C$152 million charge to offset the
impact of falling bond yields and equity markets, which change
the valuation assumptions on the assets Industrial Alliance uses
to pay future liabilities.
"Our year-end results reflect the extremely challenging
environment in 2011, both for equity markets and especially
long-term interest rates," Yvon Charest, the company's chief
executive, said in a statement.
The loss was slightly better than the 96 Canadian cents per
share loss analysts had expected.
Quebec City-based Industrial Alliance is the last of
Canada's top four life insurers to report fourth-quarter
results.
Manulife Financial and Sun Life Financial
both took losses due to charges and writedowns, while Great-West
Lifeco, which is the insurer least susceptible to
market swings, recorded a profit.
Industrial Alliance's revenue rose to C$2.3 billion in the
quarter from C$1.7 billion, helped by a sharp jump in investment
income.
($1=$1 Canadian)
(Reporting By Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)