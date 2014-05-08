BRIEF-Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
TORONTO May 8 Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Canada's fourth-largest life insurer, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 4 percent on the back of strong equity markets, but the result missed estimates and its shares fell.
Net income attributed to common shareholders was C$82.9 million ($76.04 million), or 83 Canadian cents a share, for the quarter ended March 31. That compared with a year-earlier profit of C$79.7 million, or 83 Canadian cents a share.
The result was just shy of analysts' expectations of a profit of 85 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In a note, RBC Capital markets analyst Darko Mihelic said the results was below his expectations.
About one hour into trading, Industrial Alliance's shares were down 1.1 percent at C$45.00, underperforming other Canadian financial companies whose stocks traded flat to higher.
The Quebec City-based company attributed much of the growth in profit to higher assets and administration, which rose 17.2 to C$102.7 billion due largely to strong equity markets.
Premiums and deposits were C$2.1 billion, unchanged on the year.
In late 2013, the company acquired Toronto wealth manager Jovian Capital for C$79 million in cash and stock. ($1 = 1.0903 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Cameron French Editing by W Simon)
March 13 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, people familiar with the matter said.
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.