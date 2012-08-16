* Sells business to Guggenheim Partners
* Deal to boost Canadian insurer's capital levels
* Industrial Alliance shares rise on deal, finish up 3.6 pct
TORONTO, Aug 16 Industrial Alliance Insurance
and Financial Services Inc has sold its U.S. fixed
annuities business to two subsidiaries of U.S.-based Guggenheim
Partners, in a move that should improve the Canadian company's
capital levels.
Guggenheim affiliates Equitrust Life Insurance and Security
Benefit Life Insurance will take on the business by way of
reinsurance agreements, Industrial Alliance said on Thursday.
The news lifted shares of the Quebec City-based company,
which is Canada's No. 4 life insurer.
Fixed annuities are investment products that pay a steady
return regardless of market movements, a challenging business to
be in since the 2008-09 financial crisis.
The deal represents about $800 million in contract
liabilities and related assets, Industrial Alliance said,
although it not disclose a purchase price.
"There is probably at the end of the deal some profit for
(Industrial Alliance), but we don't have all the details right
now. There are some regulatory approvals pending," said
Industrial Alliance investor relations head Michel Naud.
The move is part of a push by Quebec-based Industrial
Alliance to refocus its U.S. business on life insurance, and it
should also improve its solvency ratio - a key measure of
capital strength - by 8 percentage points, the company said.
Weak stock markets and falling bond yields have hammered the
capital levels of Canada's life insurers over the past three
years. Industrial Alliance's solvency ratio was at 200 percent
at the end of the second quarter.
"While there may be a small negative earnings impact, the
stronger ratio is a clear positive. We expect the shares to
continue to react well to the news," CIBC World Markets analysts
Robert Sedran said in a note.
Industrial Alliance's shares ended the session up 3.6
percent at C$24.40 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with most of
that gain coming after the news was announced.