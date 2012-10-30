Oct 30 Industrial Bank Co Ltd, a mid-sized Chinese lender, reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net profit 9,239 6,556 Net interest income 18,359 12,846 For a full statement (in Chinese) please click: here ($1=6.24 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)