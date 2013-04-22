WRAPUP 2-China cuts growth target as it pushes through reforms, builds "firewall" against risks
* To press on with supply-side reforms and risk controls (Adds details on employment)
April 22 Industrial Bank Co Ltd reported the following results for the period from January through March (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q1 2013 Q1 2012 2012 2011 Net income 10,977 8,288 34,718 25,505 Revenue 25,096 19,232 87,619 59,870 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here here (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* To press on with supply-side reforms and risk controls (Adds details on employment)
BEIJING, March 5 China's Premier Li Keqiang said in prepared remarks on Sunday:
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.