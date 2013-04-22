April 22 Industrial Bank Co Ltd reported the following results for the period from January through March (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q1 2013 Q1 2012 2012 2011 Net income 10,977 8,288 34,718 25,505 Revenue 25,096 19,232 87,619 59,870 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here here (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)