SHANGHAI, March 6 China's Industrial Bank Co said on Tuesday it will raise not more than 26.4 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) in a non-public offering to institutional investors.

Industrial Bank will issue up to 2.1 billion shares at 12.73 yuan to four investors, including PICC Asset Management Company and Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co.

Chinese banks have been replenishing capital in recent years amid rapid loan expansion and tighter capital requirements by regulators.

The move is also part of a trend towards financial integration, in which banks and insurers invest in each other's segments. Industrial Bank is 12.8 percent owned by Hong Kong's Hang Seng Bank Ltd. ($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by John Mair)