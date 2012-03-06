* Raising from non-public offering to 4 investors
* Funds will be used to boost capital base
(Adds details)
SHANGHAI, March 6 Chinese lender
Industrial Bank Co said it will raise up to 26.4
billion yuan ($4.2 billion) by issuing shares to four
institutional investors and use the money to supplement its
capital base and improve its capital adequacy ratio.
It will issue up to 2.1 billion shares at 12.73 yuan to PICC
Asset Management Co, Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co, China
Tobacco and Shanghai Zhengyang International Trade Co in a
non-public offering, it said in a filing to the Shanghai stock
exchange on Tuesday.
PICC Asset Management Co will take up about 66.7 percent of
the offering by value.
Industrial Bank said the offering needs regulatory approval.
Chinese banks have been replenishing capital in recent years
amid rapid loan expansion and tighter capital requirements by
regulators.
The move is also part of a trend towards financial
integration, in which banks and insurers invest in each other's
segments. Industrial Bank is 12.8 percent owned by Hong Kong's
Hang Seng Bank Ltd.
($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by John Mair and Michael
Watson)