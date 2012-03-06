* Raising from non-public offering to 4 investors

* Funds will be used to boost capital base (Adds details)

SHANGHAI, March 6 Chinese lender Industrial Bank Co said it will raise up to 26.4 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) by issuing shares to four institutional investors and use the money to supplement its capital base and improve its capital adequacy ratio.

It will issue up to 2.1 billion shares at 12.73 yuan to PICC Asset Management Co, Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co, China Tobacco and Shanghai Zhengyang International Trade Co in a non-public offering, it said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on Tuesday.

PICC Asset Management Co will take up about 66.7 percent of the offering by value.

Industrial Bank said the offering needs regulatory approval.

Chinese banks have been replenishing capital in recent years amid rapid loan expansion and tighter capital requirements by regulators.

The move is also part of a trend towards financial integration, in which banks and insurers invest in each other's segments. Industrial Bank is 12.8 percent owned by Hong Kong's Hang Seng Bank Ltd. ($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by John Mair and Michael Watson)