HONG KONG Jan 3 Mid-sized lender Industrial Bank has received China Securities Regulatory Commission approval for a share placing to raise up to 23.7 billion yuan ($3.8 billion), IFR reported on Thursday.

The regulator said on Dec. 31 Industrial Bank could issue up to 1.92 billion new shares, IFR said, citing an announcement from the bank.

Industrial Bank had said it would place the shares with four strategic investors at 12.36 renminbi.

Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co Ltd, China Tobacco, PICC Asset Management, and Shanghai Zhengyang International Trade will be subject to a lock-up period of 36 months.

Citic Securities, Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities and Credit Suisse Founder Securities are working on the transaction. ($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Dan Lalor)