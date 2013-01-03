HONG KONG Jan 3 Mid-sized lender Industrial
Bank has received China Securities Regulatory Commission
approval for a share placing to raise up to 23.7 billion yuan
($3.8 billion), IFR reported on Thursday.
The regulator said on Dec. 31 Industrial Bank could issue up
to 1.92 billion new shares, IFR said, citing an announcement
from the bank.
Industrial Bank had said it would place the shares with four
strategic investors at 12.36 renminbi.
Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co Ltd, China
Tobacco, PICC Asset Management, and Shanghai Zhengyang
International Trade will be subject to a lock-up period of 36
months.
Citic Securities, Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities
and Credit Suisse Founder Securities are working on
the transaction.
($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Dan Lalor)