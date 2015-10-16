Oct 16 The flagging oil sector and volatile
emerging economies are keeping pressure on U.S. industrial
manufacturers such as General Electric Co and Honeywell
International, which are cutting costs or squeezing
supply chains to help churn out stronger profits.
The latest corporate reports, including Emerson Electric Co
posting tepid order growth, served as fresh signs of
weakness in key pockets of the industrial market that have
plagued many manufacturers this year.
New data from the Federal Reserve also showed that U.S.
industrial production fell for a second straight month in
September on renewed weakness in oil and gas drilling, amid the
steep slide in crude oil prices.
Honeywell still expects earnings per share to outpace core
revenue growth this year, and GE expects the same for its
industrial business. GE shares were up 3.7 percent in afternoon
trading after the company reported better than expected
quarterly profit, while Honeywell was off 2.1 percent.
"We have seen this across the board where oil and gas has
been this tremendous headwind," Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau
said. "There's growing concerns there could be continued
weakness in the businesses, but these companies have done a lot
with restructuring."
General Electric, which through acquisitions built an $18
billion business supplying oil and gas sector customers, warned
that its oil segment could see revenue and profit fall as much
as 15 percent in 2016 if the sector remains shaky. GE's oil
segment orders tumbled 38 percent in the third quarter and
revenue dropped 16 percent.
But GE, aiming to cut $1 billion in segment costs between
this year and next, held the division's profit flat, when
excluding currency swings.
Even with the oil pressures, GE Chief Executive Officer Jeff
Bornstein told analysts on a conference call he expected overall
earnings per share to rise by at least 10 percent next year.
"I think we feel reasonable about the outlook for 2016,"
Bornstein said in an interview. "I don't think we can be more
confident than being reasonable."
Oil weakness also undermined Honeywell's results, and the
company lowered its 2015 revenue forecast.
For 2016, Honeywell said sales in the performance materials
and technologies business would be hurt due to declining orders
from oil and gas customers.
In an interview, Honeywell Chief Financial Officer Tom
Szlosek said as part of its efforts to operate efficiently, the
company keeps a "regular pipeline of restructuring
opportunities" for its supply chain, such as looking for
inefficient factories to close or combining those not at full
capacity.
"You're not going to see us announce a massive layoff
because there's top-line pressure," Szlosek said. "We've been
dealing with top-line pressure in our businesses for the better
part of 18 months now."
